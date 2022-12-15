Shanna Moakler shades Khloe Kardashian over alleged plastic surgery 

Shanna Moakler was not happy after fans compared her to Khloe Kardashian.
The former Miss USA accused the reality TV star of getting plastic surgeries after social media users said she looked like Khloe in her recent snap.
The blonde beauty dropped a picture on her Instagram in yellow lingerie which featured her pouting while her hands were held above her head.
Fans were quick to point out that Moakler looked surprisingly similar to The Kardashians star as one wrote, "Girl Khloe got the same face."
"I think her surgery came out beautiful!" the model sarcastically replied.
However, when several other users continued to draw comparison between the two, Moakler could not hold back her annoyance and penned, “Khloe doesn’t even look like Khloe.”
“What are you people smoking lol,” she added.
