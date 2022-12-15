Watch: BTS members tease Jin for his new haircut in latest video 

All six members of BTS accompanied Jin to his training center during his military enlistment.
On Thursday, the official agency of BTS BIGHIT MUSIC shared exclusive video clips of the band from Jin's military training center.
In the shared video all six members of the group are brushing their fingers through Jin's hair to tease him on his new haircut.
All of them brushed their fingers through Jin's hair one by one leaving him giggle and laugh.
Check out the video
For the unversed, BTS Jin has started his training for mandatory military service and the singer also shared his buzz haircut recently.
Jin also released his solo song The Astronaut on October, 28, 2022.
