Prince William shows he ‘stands strong’ to ‘lead his family’

Prince William and Kate Middleton put a best foot forward in their Christmas card, reflecting a balance of professionals and festive demeanour.

During his conversation with The List, a media coach said that the father of three doesn’t seem focused on being the next head of the monarchy.

Jess Ponce III said: "The photo is all about accessibility. The candid and casual feel of the image shows them being a family, just like yours or mine ... It's cheery without seeming [to be] staged.

“This presents the idea that it is candid, at the moment, and in many ways a look into their private lives. It has an aura of behind the scenes of the royal family."

"This gives a sense that he is not focused on the attention of being a prince and future king," said Ponce however, she added that the Prince of Wales gives off "regal" vibes, "standing strong and leading his family,” he continued.

"[Y]ou'll notice that direct eye contact or acknowledgement of the camera is a rarity," he says.

"The king's recent Christmas card reflects this. So it is fair to surmise this is the style of the royal family — one that is purposeful and consistent,” he added.