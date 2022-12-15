Scarlett Johansson reveals her IDEAL job, and it's not acting

Scarlett Johansson revealed her new surprising career goal: a corner office at Disney.
During a podcast with Table Two with Bruce Bozzi, the Marvel star said, “My ideal job is a corner office on the Disney lot,” says two-time Oscar nominee. “Like a little [bungalow]. That’s what I want.”
The 38-year-old also opened up about her future, adding she “would like to direct” but “I love producing.” She’s currently credited as a producer on the upcoming Project Artemis and Tower of Terror. “I really love producing, and I love producing other people’s stuff. I always joke with Bryan about this, and he’s like, ‘You’re insane."
Previously, Scarlett Johansson settled a legal dispute with Walt Disney over the release of her Marvel film Black Widow.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ongoing Netflix series could severely damage the Sussexes’ reputation
BTS Jimin has updated a new profile picture on Weverse in the wake of Jin's military enlistment
Meghan Markle's mom Doria Ragland detailed Duchess' struggle with suicidal thoughts at height of UK media frenzy
The cause of DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss death was reportedly a suicide
Victoria Beckham’s brand held a gorgeous Christmas event in London
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle credited King Charles for choosing their wedding day music