Thursday December 15, 2022
Scarlett Johansson reveals her IDEAL job, and it's not acting

Scarlett Johansson, though, have a shaky relationship with Disney at one point

By Web Desk
December 15, 2022
Scarlett Johansson revealed her new surprising career goal: a corner office at Disney.

During a podcast with Table Two with Bruce Bozzi, the Marvel star said, “My ideal job is a corner office on the Disney lot,” says two-time Oscar nominee. “Like a little [bungalow]. That’s what I want.”

The 38-year-old also opened up about her future, adding she “would like to direct” but “I love producing.” She’s currently credited as a producer on the upcoming Project Artemis and Tower of Terror. “I really love producing, and I love producing other people’s stuff. I always joke with Bryan about this, and he’s like, ‘You’re insane."

Previously, Scarlett Johansson settled a legal dispute with Walt Disney over the release of her Marvel film Black Widow.