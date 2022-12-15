Victoria Beckham arrives wearing sunglasses at night after hosting Christmas beauty event

Victoria Beckham cut a stylish figure as she stepped out in a pair of oversized sunglasses at night after hosting a Christmas beauty event at her Dover Street store in London on Tuesday evening.
The fashion designer turned heads in a gorgeous bright purple turtle neck top as she teamed the outfit with the chic brown skirt which featured a daring thigh-high split.
She lightened up her look with a pair of brown heels and a flawless makeup palette, while her long brunette locks were styled in loose curls.
During the event, Victoria cuddled up to daughter Harper, 11, in one snap before being joined by sons Cruz, 17, and Romeo, 20.
The evening celebrated the former Spice Girl's fashion brand and was attended by models and influencers including Romeo's girlfriend Mia Regan.
Victoria's husband was not in attendance at the party, with the football ace, 47, still in Doha amid his duties as FIFA's World Cup ambassador.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ongoing Netflix series could severely damage the Sussexes’ reputation
BTS Jimin has updated a new profile picture on Weverse in the wake of Jin's military enlistment
Meghan Markle's mom Doria Ragland detailed Duchess' struggle with suicidal thoughts at height of UK media frenzy
The cause of DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss death was reportedly a suicide
Victoria Beckham’s brand held a gorgeous Christmas event in London
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle credited King Charles for choosing their wedding day music