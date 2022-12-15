Meghan Markle heaps praise on ‘charming’ King Charles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry heaped praises on King Charles in the fourth episode of their Netflix show, Harry & Meghan, amid fears that they would attack the new monarch in the bombshell docuseries.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with an interviewer to talk about their fairy-tale royal wedding in 2018 for the show, with Meghan revealing just how important Charles, then the Prince of Wales, played in the couple’s nuptials.
As footage of Meghan walking down the aisle, she shared how pivotal a role Charles played for her during the wedding, saying: “Harry’s dad is very charming. And… I said to him, ‘I’ve lost my dad in this,’ so him as my father-in-law was very really important to me.”
“So, I asked him to walk me down the aisle and he said yes. The whole thing was surreal.”
The endearing comments come as a breath of fresh air from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have famously been embroiled in a feud with the Royal Family, particularly with King Charles, his wife Camilla, and brother Prince William.
