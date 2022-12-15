Celebrities honour the memory of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss in touching tributes

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, popularly known as the happy-go-lucky DJ at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

His body was found at a budget-friendly motel, a 14-minute walk away from his home in Los Angeles, where the So You Think You Can Dance alum checked into a day before his passing.

Boss began deejaying on The Ellen Show in 2014 and stayed on the series until its end in 2022. Ellen DeGeneres made him an executive producer on the show in 2020.

His showbiz career began in 2008 when he placed as a runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance. After securing his Ellen role, Boss began hosting events and also appeared in Magic Mike XXL, via Page Six.

Boss' wife, Allison Holker, announced the upsetting news in a statement. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Allison, 34, said. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

Tributes poured in from friends and colleagues who had the pleasure of knowing the professional dancer:

Jennifer Lopez

She worked with Boss on World of Dance, shared several photos with him on Instagram.

"Twitch was such a light and a beautiful soul… [broken heart emoji] Shocked and deeply saddened. My heart breaks for @sir_twitch_alot, his wife and children [hands in prayer] Sending you love and strength [white heart]" she wrote.

Justin Timberlake

He was a friend of Boss's for over 20 years, said in a tweet, "It's heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors. I've known Twitch for over 20 years through the dance community - he always lit everything up. You just never know what someone is really going through."



He added, "Take care of yourselves. LOVE that human in the mirror. Check on your people. Sending light to his beautiful family in this dark, confusing time. You will be missed, Sir. Rest Easy."

Jada Pinkett Smith

She penned an heartfelt note, "I woke up this morning to the news that tWitch is gone. My heart aches for his wife Allison and their children Weslie, Maddox and Zaia." She wrote alongside a photo of the pair with Donald Glover.



"My condolences to all his loved ones that he has left behind. We had a lot of good times on the set of Magic Mike," she continued. "He was so sweet, kind and generous. So many people suffer in silence. I wish he could have known that he didn't have to. May his beautiful, shining soul rest in the arms of the Great Supreme and may that same Higher Power heal the shattered hearts of his loved ones."

Kerry Washington

She tweeted. "Twitch brought joy and love to people all over the world through music and through dance. My heart is heavy today for his family and all of those who knew and loved him."



Ciara

She uploaded a video of the pair dancing together on The Ellen DeGeneres Show set, writing: "I am so crushed to hear the news that you are no longer with us."



Snoop Dogg

Posting a video of them dancing together, Snoop Dogg wrote: "R. I. P. Twitch. Save a dance for me."





