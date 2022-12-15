Michelle Obama pens heartfelt tribute to tWitch: 'radiated kindness and positivity'

Michelle Obama honoured the late dancer and DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss after the news broke of his death.

The former first lady, 58, penned a heartfelt tribute to the dancer. According to People, the pair memorably shared the stage at the 2015 White House Easter Egg Roll.

During the event, they danced alongside fellow professional dancer Travis Wall to celebrate Let's Move's fifth anniversary and performed the #GimmeFive dance, a dance developed for the special occasion.

“I was heartbroken to learn about the passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who I got to know over the years through my Let’s Move! initiative and visits to The Ellen Show,” she wrote.

“Stephen was an incredible force — someone who radiated kindness and positivity, and made sure that people around him could feel it, too. We felt his spirit in every dance, every DJ set, every piece of creativity that he brought to life. My heart goes out to his wife, Allison, and their three children, Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

In a statement to People, county officials confirmed that the 40-year-old professional dancer died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. His death occurred on Tuesday, December 13th, 2022, at a motel in the Encino area of Los Angeles.



The former First Lady concluded the tribute post by addressing anyone who was ‘struggling’ to call the suicide hotline for help.

“And if any of you out there are struggling and need someone to talk to, please know that you are never alone. There is always someone ready to help. You can call or text the suicide and crisis hotline by dialing 988.”

Watch the memorable performance at the 2015 White House Easter Egg Roll.



