Golden Disc Awards reveals 2022 second line-up of performing artists

Golden Disc Awards (GDA) unveiled the 2022 second line-up of performing artists on Wednesday.
On December 15, Soompi reported that 37th Golden Disc Awards officially revealed the 2022 line-up of artists that all are set to take the stage with dancers for an exclusive performance.
BTS's j-hope, Psy, Younha, (G)I-DLE, IVE, BE'O, and Big Naughty will be performing for the awards night.
Previously, GDA revealed the first line-up of artists including NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, and TREASURE.
The upcoming awards ceremony will be held on January 7, 2023, at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
The show will honor music videos that were released between November 1, 2021, to November 15, 2022.
Recently, GDA also disclosed the nominee's list of music videos and artists.
