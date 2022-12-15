Netflix teams up with White Claws for 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Fan Game

Netflix series Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has a pleasant surprise for fans named Crack the Claw.

Hard seltzer White Claw has collaborated with Netflix to create a limited-edition murder-mystery game that represents the latest in joint promotional ventures between the streaming giant and a major marketer.

The new promotional game, Crack the CLAW, is available for limited purchase and comes with official rules, a moderator script and ten double-sided coasters that correspond with player roles,

Which include: moderator, vacationers, doctor, detective and murderer(s). Each can be paired with a White Claw.

“We are always looking at how we can create value for our consumers,” says John Shea, chief marketing officer of White Claw USA, in an interview.

The game is “fun and engaging,” he says and executives hope it will stand out in an era when consumers resist traditional brand entreaties.

For the unversed, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is a 2022 American mystery film written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Johnson and Ram Bergman.

The movie is the sequel to the 2019 film Knives Out and it was debuted in September 2022.