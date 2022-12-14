Prince William will ‘never forgive’ Harry for selling his and Kate’s secrets

file footage

Prince William will ‘never forgive’ his brother Prince Harry for allegedly ‘selling out’ his and wife Kate Middleton’s secrets to Netflix, with a friend also revealing that William believes his relationship with Harry is ‘over’.



A friend of the Prince and Princess of Wales, who was once also close to Prince Harry, made the bombshell statements during a recent chat with The Daily Beast about the fallout from Sussexes’ Netflix show, Harry & Meghan.

The unnamed friend said: “The relationship between the brothers is over and it doesn’t make a great deal of difference what is in the films released this week. The general feeling that it won’t be anything they haven’t said before.”

The insider further added: “William will never forgive Harry for selling out his and Kate’s secrets. Harry knows, more than anyone, how much their privacy means to William and Kate because he felt the same. It was one of the things that drew them together.”

“It’s just sickening to [William] that Harry, who knows exactly how distressing it will be to him, is now selling them out to the media. William and Kate don’t deserve this. It’s incredibly sad,” the friend concluded.

The comments come as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to release the final half of their six-episode Netflix series; the first three-episode half of the show, featuring unseen photos and videos, released last week on December 8, 2022.