Will artists boycott Brit Awards 2023 for nominating Johnny Depp?

Johnny Depp will probably face backlash by female artists after he received three Brit Awards' nods in the musical categories.

A source told Daily Mail that female artists would likely boycott the ceremony because of his ex-wife Amber Heard’s abuse allegations against him.

“Depp would liven up an increasingly dull event,” the insider said, “but the Amber Heard case means female artists would probably refuse to share the stage.”

Even though the court ruled in the actor’s favour during the defamation trial, some people do not think that Depp should be made a hero following the Aquaman star’s accusations.

Previously, social media users bashed him after he made a cameo on Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol 4 fashion show.

For the unversed, Depp has been nominated in three categories, album of the year; best group; and alternative/rock act categories, for his studio album 18 with Jeff Beck.



