 
close
Wednesday December 14, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Netflix 'Ginny & Georgia': See the official trailer of season 2

Netflix 'Ginny and Georgia' season 2 all fans need to know

By Web Desk
December 14, 2022
Netflix Ginny & Georgia: See the official trailer of season 2
Netflix 'Ginny & Georgia': See the official trailer of season 2 

Netflix Ginny & Georgia has been renewed for season 2 which will be released on the streaming giant. Season 1 premiered on February 24th, 2021, with 10 episodes.

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for the second season of Ginny & Georgia. Created by Sarah Lampert.

After waiting nearly two years, fans are excited for season 2  and the series will premiere on January 5, 2023, however, the production was postponed because of  Covid-19 just after the wrap of season 1.

The first season ranked sixth in Netflix's top 10 charts for 2021 and it also hit 381 million viewing hours, placing it at #10 on the viewing hours chart.

Season 2 cast list:

  • Brianne Howey as Georgia
  • Atonia Gentry and Ginny
  • La Torraca as Austin
  • Raymond Ablack as Joe
  • Sara Waisglass as Maxine
  • Felix Mallard as Marcus
  • Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph
  • Jennifer Robertson as Ellen
  • Diesel La Torraca as Austin
  • Jennifer Robertson as Ellen
  • Mason Temple as Hunter
  • Alex Mallari Jr. as PI Gabriel Cordova
  • Nathan Mitchell as Zion Miller
  • Tommie-Amber Pirie as Susan

The series covered its production on April 23, 2022, and is set to make a comeback.

Checkout the Ginny & Georgia season 2: