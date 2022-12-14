Netflix 'Ginny & Georgia': See the official trailer of season 2 

Netflix Ginny & Georgia has been renewed for season 2 which will be released on the streaming giant. Season 1 premiered on February 24th, 2021, with 10 episodes.
Netflix has dropped the official trailer for the second season of Ginny & Georgia. Created by Sarah Lampert.
After waiting nearly two years, fans are excited for season 2 and the series will premiere on January 5, 2023, however, the production was postponed because of Covid-19 just after the wrap of season 1.
The first season ranked sixth in Netflix's top 10 charts for 2021 and it also hit 381 million viewing hours, placing it at #10 on the viewing hours chart.
The series covered its production on April 23, 2022, and is set to make a comeback.
Checkout the Ginny & Georgia season 2:
Jerry Bruckheimer says he is ‘working on’ Johnny Depp’s return to 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise
Meghan Markle’s ‘hatred and jealousy’ for Kate Middleton pushed her into her Netflix show, a royal expert claimed
Brit Awards nominate Johnny Depp, Jeff Beck for album of the year; best group; and alternative/rock act
Meghan Markle’s claims in her bombshell Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, have been deemed a farce
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had shared Christmas card featuring first photo of the daughter, Lilibet Diana and...
Kate Middleton and Prince William unveiled a ‘beautiful’ family Christmas card