Netflix 'Ginny & Georgia': See the official trailer of season 2

Netflix Ginny & Georgia has been renewed for season 2 which will be released on the streaming giant. Season 1 premiered on February 24th, 2021, with 10 episodes.

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for the second season of Ginny & Georgia. Created by Sarah Lampert.



After waiting nearly two years, fans are excited for season 2 and the series will premiere on January 5, 2023, however, the production was postponed because of Covid-19 just after the wrap of season 1.



The first season ranked sixth in Netflix's top 10 charts for 2021 and it also hit 381 million viewing hours, placing it at #10 on the viewing hours chart.



Season 2 cast list:

Brianne Howey as Georgia

Atonia Gentry and Ginny

Raymond Ablack as Joe

Sara Waisglass as Maxine

Felix Mallard as Marcus

Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph

Jennifer Robertson as Ellen

Diesel La Torraca as Austin

Mason Temple as Hunter

Alex Mallari Jr. as PI Gabriel Cordova

Nathan Mitchell as Zion Miller

Tommie-Amber Pirie as Susan

The series covered its production on April 23, 2022, and is set to make a comeback.



