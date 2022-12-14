Katherine McPhee says she "Didn’t Find A Place In The Recording Industry" after 'American Idol'

Katherine McPhee recently opened up about the challenges she faced after exiting American Idol season 5 as a runner-up and not finding a secure place in the music industry.

Speaking to Yahoo in an interview on December 14, Katherine McPhee, who is married to Grammy-winning music producer David Foster, shed some light on why she hasn't released any music since her last studio album with her husband five years ago.

"Listen, if you’re a new artist, an unknown artist, and you sell half a million records on your first album, it’s a huge success," McPhee told the outlet.



She continued, "But of course when you’re coming off of a platform like Idol, the expectation was a million and above. I remember feeling a lot of pressure and being disappointed.

She further reiterated, "I kind of also knew, though, that I wasn’t getting the right lift-off. I don’t feel sorry for myself or anything like that. It’s just kind of how I see it. I’m very practical about it."



The 38 year old received some success and recognition in Broadway musical Waitress and on television with Smash and Scorpion. However, she claims that she "never really got that major hit," cited from Deadline.

"I had little tastes of success, this, that, and the other, and I had a great touring situation where I was going out and performing live. And so that was great, and I loved it," McPhee shared.

The singer cum actress said that she wants "to do a great song" and hopes that she could be "a late bloomer and put out an album" when she’s 40 and have a huge hit that could define her career.