Kartik Aaryan becomes brand ambassador of McDonald’s

Kartik Aaryan will be a brand ambassador for McDonald's

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved actors of B-town. He has made himself a brand and every milestone he has achieved, he has truly earned it. As he climbs the ladder of success, one more feather gets into his cap. He has become brand ambassador of McDonalds.

McDonalds has been one of the most loved chains of fast food since forever, and as they choose a national star to promote their brand, chances are that the bond will further strengthen due to a youth icon becoming an ambassador.

Upon getting this opportunity, Kartik said, “McDonald’s has been a part of my growing up years. The name evokes so many happy memories from my teen days, and the brand continues to be special in my life. It gives me immense pleasure to be associated with McDonald’s. I look forward to working on interesting, cool and fun-filled projects.”

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in Freddy.