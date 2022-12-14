In meeting with President Alvi, ministers discuss political situation

ISLAMABAD: In his latest tete-a-tete with coalition government leaders, President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday held a meeting with Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Minister for Law Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar at the President's House.
During the meeting, the conversation revolved around the country's economic and political situation, while legislative matters were also discussed.
The meeting came ahead of the president's departure to Lahore to meet with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to hold consultations regarding the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.
A day earlier, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, too, spoke about his meeting with Dr Alvi — a few days ago — in which the latter suggested holding talks between the leadership of the PTI and the coalition government led by the PML-N.
He added that the president, however, has been informed that the government will not hold talks on conditions.
The finance czar reiterated that early polls seem impossible and will be held as per the schedule.
Dar also held back-to-back meetings with President Alvi to discuss the ongoing political situation in the country including the dissolution of assemblies.
"India, through some way or the other, woos the international community and then engages in terrorist activities in...
PTI leader and former federal minister Murad Saeed writes letter to President Arif Alvi apprising him of life threats
PM Shehbaz Sharif lays foundation stone of 306-kilometre-long Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway
Lahore varsity organises ceremony to honour Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai
Number of bilateral agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed, says Foreign Office in statement announcing visit
IHC grants bail in NAB's money laundering case, FIA's assets beyond means reference against Suleman