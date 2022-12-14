In meeting with President Alvi, ministers discuss political situation

President Dr Arif Alvi (left) meets Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq (centre) and Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar (right) at the President's House on December 14, 2022. — APP

ISLAMABAD: In his latest tete-a-tete with coalition government leaders, President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday held a meeting with Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Minister for Law Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar at the President's House.



During the meeting, the conversation revolved around the country's economic and political situation, while legislative matters were also discussed.

The meeting came ahead of the president's departure to Lahore to meet with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to hold consultations regarding the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

A day earlier, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, too, spoke about his meeting with Dr Alvi — a few days ago — in which the latter suggested holding talks between the leadership of the PTI and the coalition government led by the PML-N.

He added that the president, however, has been informed that the government will not hold talks on conditions.

The finance czar reiterated that early polls seem impossible and will be held as per the schedule.

Dar also held back-to-back meetings with President Alvi to discuss the ongoing political situation in the country including the dissolution of assemblies.