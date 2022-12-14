Lawyers fail to locate Kanye West, ask to serve rapper via texts

Former attorneys of Kanye West asked permission from the Court to use text messages to serve him with legal documents, as the rapper couldn't be located at his usual address.

As per AllHipHop, the Law firm Greenberg Traurig requested an extension to serve Kanye West after severing ties with him as a client after struggling to locate Ye.

Earlier, lawyers served him with the legal documents to withdraw from his case, but West ceased communicating with them.

"Ye ceased responding to GT's attempts to contact him," lawyer Justin MacLean wrote to Judge Torres. "And despite diligent efforts and using a process server, GT has been unable to locate Ye or serve him at the addresses that GT previously understood Ye to be frequent. Accordingly, GT has been unable to personally serve Ye with the Order and thus requests the extension to obtain additional time to attempt personal service."

The firm requested the judge to extend the deadline to December 24. Meanwhile, attorneys also eyed the Court's permission to serve Kanye West through text message since they cannot track him down.

"GT respectfully requests relief from the Court's requirement to serve Ye personally, and leave to serve the Order on Ye by text message, by itself or in connection with a 'multi-pronged approach to service,'" MacLean wrote. "GT respectfully submits that no party will suffer prejudice if the extension and request to serve via text are granted. As the Court noted in granting GT's motion to withdraw, "[d]iscovery, in this case, is still pending, and no trial date has been set.'"

Greenberg Traurig was representing Kanye West in his legal battle against Ultra International Music Publishing. The latter took legal action against Ye for the unauthorized use of the Move Your Body song by Marshall Jefferson. They claimed that West sampled the track sans permission on his recent Donda 2 album.