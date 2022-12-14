Tu Jhooti Main Makkar, Ranbir Kapoor’s untitled gets a name 

For a lot of time now, speculations about Ranbir Kapoor’s next film were being made, the film has finally unraveled itself today and the teaser shows Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor being wrapped up in a love story.
However, the teaser has a twist where they both look like they are in love, but they actually are not. Shraddha also took to her Instagram yesterday to share the teaser poster. Fans have been going crazy in the comments section since it is the first time they will be working together.
Shraddha was seen in Bhediya last in special appearance. Whereas Ranbir was seen in Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt. Ranbir also spoke about his character at Red Sea International Film Festival. He said, "I don't know it is probably going to be one of the last romantic comedies I do because I am getting older." The audience cheered him on to prove that he isn’t right.
