Kate Middleton, Prince William fans wish royals would have fourth baby

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s fans have expressed their wish for the fourth child for the Prince and Princess of Wales amid rumours they are expecting their baby number four.



There are reports William and Kate Middleton are hopeful for the birth of their fourth child and intend on welcoming another baby with open arms.

The reports, citing an insider, had claimed the Prince and Princess of Wales are ‘grateful’ for the possibility of baby number four.

Now, as the couple shared their official Christmas card on Instagram, fans were quick to drop lovely comments.

“Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card!”, Kate and William wrote along with Christmas tree emoji.

Commenting on the post, one fan said, “I wish Princess Catherine would have another baby.”

Earlier, Kate Middleton had also sparked speculations about the fourth pregnancy when she posted BTS photos from Together At Christmas carol.