Will Smith says he was shocked when co-star spat in his face

Will Smith, who has been in the news since he slapped Chris Rock on the stage of the Oscars, recently dished on a similar encounter with his Emancipation co-star.

The Hollywood star appeared on the Red Table Talk on Tuesday where he told his children that an actor spat in his face for a scene.

“As the years have gone on I've gotten more and more locked into these characters for longer periods of time,” Will said. “And it's just the weight of this story, the weight of these experiences — the quality of these actors. It was emotionally, it was physically, it was spiritually taxing,” he added.

Recalling the scene, the King Richard actor shared: “One of the first days on set, there is a scene with one of the actors and he leans down in my face and says, 'You a cold one, ain't you?' and then he ad-libbed....”

Making his kids burst into laughter, Will said: “I was like, ‘Makeup!’ No, but it was like ... I was like, Whoa, every actor on this set was taking it really, really seriously.”