Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapoor spotted in Qatar attending FIFA Semi-finals

Aditya Roy Kapoor can be seen in a picture together with Ananya and Chunky Panday

Ananya Panday and her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapoor attend the FIFA Semi-finals; Argentina VS Croatia together in Doha.

Ananya recently flew off to Doha with father Chunky Pandey. The father-daughter duo was accompanied by Sanjay Kapoor and his daughter Shanaya Kapoor.

Sources revealed that Aditya also joined his rumoured girlfriend in Qatar. A picture has been circulating where he can be seen posing with Panday.





Reportedly, the couple started dating recently and has decided to remain tight-lipped over their relationship. The rumours sparked after a series of events. For example; Ananya and Aditya were seen together at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party.



Furthermore, the Liger actress openly said that she finds the Fitoor actor 'hot' at Koffee With Karan 7.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Dream Girl 2 opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. She last appeared in film Gehraiyaan that featured Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles. Her last film Liger with Vijay Deverkonda failed terribly at the box office, reports PinkVilla.