Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen finalize bitter divorce

Christina Ricci’s love life with film producer Heerdegen has come to an end as the couple finalized their divorce two years after their bitter split which has included domestic abuse allegations on both sides, a restraining order, and a custody battle.

The 41-year-old actress - who recently heaped praise on Wednesday co-star Jenna Ortega - and her first husband have come to terms on a legal separation according to a Tuesday report from TMZ.

As the two share an eight-year-old son named Frederick 'Freddie' Heerdegen, they will share joint custody of the child but Ricci will be the one making major decisions when it comes to anything medical or educational.

She also has primary custody but they will split physical custody according to the site.