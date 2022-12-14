Fern Britton shares her thoughts about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's stunts

Fern Britton has shared a cryptic post about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle weeks after her ex-husband Phil Vickery was seen locking lips with her pal Lorraine Stanton.

The TV presenter, 65, took to Twitter to pen a statement to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the release of their explosive Netflix documentary.

Britton cryptically spoke about how 'hurt feelings are hard to deal with' and can create 'more drama'.

Britton's thinly-veiled post comes after her ex Phil, 61, was seen getting cozy with her best pal Lorraine, 58, as they left a London hotel in September.

The first three episodes of Harry and Meghan's show hit Netflix and saw the couple reflect on their courtship and romance.

Harry let rip with a string of sly digs at his family, particularly his father and brother, including the suggestion that they had married not for love but to a woman who fitted 'the mould'.

The final three episodes of the tell-all documentary are set to air on December 15, and it is expected that the second instalment will be far more brutal for Buckingham Palace.