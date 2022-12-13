Zayn Malik's sister Waliyha celebrates second wedding anniversary with husband

Zayn Malik's sister Waliyha celebrated her second wedding anniversary with jailbird husband Junaid Khan.

The 24-year-old confirmed the news in a series of Instagram posts on Monday evening, exactly two years after exchanging vows with Khan during a ceremony her brother did not attend.

Revealing her pregnancy with Instagram followers, West Yorkshire-based Waliya shared a photo of her baby bump alongside images of the unborn child's ultrasound scans and a positive pregnancy test.

The expectant mother also hinted at a potential gender reveal, but coyly used a black-and-white filter while sharing the moment on TikTok - making it impossible to determine the outcome.

Captioning the updates, she wrote: 'Happy Anniversary to my amazing husband! Thank you for everything you do for me & our little angel.



Waliyha married Khan, 26 - who was handed a five-year jail sentence in 2017 for a carjacking incident - in hometown Bradford on December 13, 2020.

However, her former One Direction star brother was not present on the day, while her father Yaser also appeared to be missing from pictures taken during the intimate ceremony.

A source told The Sun at the time: 'No one is happy about her marrying him after what he did. He's a thug, this isn't in his past — he's only just got out of prison.'