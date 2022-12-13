Howard Stern talks about the struggles to watch ‘Harry & Meghan’: ‘It’s been painful’

File Footage

Howard Stern blasted Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle over their “painful” Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan in explosive rant.



During recent episode of SiriusXM radio show, the comedian dished on his struggles to watch the show revealing he barely got through the first episode.

“It’s been painful,” Stern said. “I wouldn’t stay with it, but my wife wants to watch it, so, we have shows we watch, but they come off like such whiny (expletive). I gotta tell you man, I just don’t get it.”

“I get Prince Harry being (expletive) off at the monarchy for his mother. They treated her like s–t. That Prince Charles was such a (expletive) to Lady Diana,” he added.

“But Jesus Christ, when those two start whining about ‘wah wah wah,’ and ‘they don’t like me’ and she wants to be beloved in this country, but man, oh man.

“it’s just very weird to watch two people who keep screaming, ‘We wanted our privacy, we wanted the press to leave us alone,’” Stern said.

“And then what is their special that they put out on Netflix? Showing you them and their kids and their life. It’s like the Kardashians – except boring. You know what I mean?

“It’s just weird. It seems so hypocritical,” Stern continued bashing the ex-royals. “I think we heard the story when Oprah interviewed you the first time.”

Before concluding his rant, the comedian said the marriage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex won’t last long after this documentary.

“I think he’s eventually not gonna dig her. I’m telling you,” said Stern.