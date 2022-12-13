Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addresses press conference

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah flanked by Additional IG CTD Punjab Imran Mehmood is addressing an important press conference.



The interior minister said that Pakistan has been a victim of terrorism for decades, adding that India’s footprints are seen in every terror activity in the country.

India’s malicious activities have gone "beyond that of an enemy state" just to hide its atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"India, through some way or the other, woos the international community and then engages in terrorist activities in Pakistan," the minister added.

Today, the inspector-general will brief you on a terrorism incident that Pakistan has decided to present before the international community and expose India's "nefarious" agenda.

"This incident took place some time back and we have caught all the culprits related to this. India has to some extent accepted the responsibility for it," he said.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

