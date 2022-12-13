Victoria Beckham plans Paris trip with daughter Harper: ‘Desperate for quality time’

File Footage

Victoria Beckham is reportedly planning an extravagant shopping trip in Paris with daughter Harper Seven Beckham in effort to bond with her little girl.



The fashion designer has realized the importance of family after losing her son Brooklyn Beckham to his billionaire wife Nicola Peltz and hence wants some quality time with her daughter.

“Victoria is planning for them to do a girls’ trip to Paris once school breaks up for the holidays,” an insider spilled to Heat Magazine. “It will be a great chance for them to get in some one-on-one time.”

“She’s desperate for that quality time with Harper, who’s growing up fast since starting secondary school a few months ago,” the source added.

“Suddenly, Harper has gone from being Victoria’s little girl to a near-teenager, and it’s all change. It’s both wonderful and a little bittersweet for Vic.”

The insider went on to share that the 11-year-old loves dressing up and spends “a lot of time in her mum’s endless walk-in closets.”

Hence, “Victoria wants to create mini versions of her own designs for her” but most importantly she “feels that everyone really needs a bonding trip to unwind before Christmas.”

“With things still so difficult with Brooklyn and his wife Nicola, this year has brought a new awareness of how fragile life and happiness are,” shared the source.

The insider added that Victoria Beckham "realises how important family is, and understands how lucky she has been to have the most loyal family and friends around her all these years."

"She’s hugely grateful for it."