Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai in Lahore

Nobel Peace prize laureate Malala Yousafzai (centre right) poses with her husband (right) and parents (left) at Lahore airport. — Twitter/@Malala

Girls education rights activist and Nobel Peace prize laureate Malala Yousafzai touched down in Lahore on Tuesday to attend different seminars.



Malala is being accompanied by her parents and husband Asser Malik on her visit to Pakistan.

This is Malala's second Pakistan visit in the last two months. Her last visit was to the flood-hit areas of the country in October.

Taking to Twitter, Malala announced her arrival in Lahore with a couple of pictures where she posed with her family at the Lahore airport.

"That wonderful feeling of arriving back home in Pakistan never gets old. So excited to be in Lahore," she wrote.

Lahore University of Management Sciences has organised a ceremony to honour the Nobel laureate.



The 25-year-old education activist will spend a few days in Pakistan and return on December 16.

Malala visits flood-affected areas in Pakistan

In October, the campaigner had travelled to the flood affected areas and interacted with the victims. Her visit aimed to raise international awareness regarding the devastation caused by climate change in the South Asian nation.



In her visit to Dadu, Malala had commended the bravery and resilience of female flood victims.

During the visit to flood-hit Chandan area of Juhi in Dadu district, Malala had told the women they are brave as she listened to their plight due to the climate-induced calamity.



The female victims welcomed the Nobel Prize winner to the camp where she encouraged them.

“You all are facing a difficult time," she told the victims.

The October-visit was Malala's second ever visit to Pakistan since she was shot and airlifted abroad for treatment. In October 2012, Yousafzai — then 15 years old — was shot in the head at point-blank range by Taliban gunmen as she was returning from her school in Swat valley.



Malala's first trip home

Malala's first trip to home was in March 2018, when she returned back to Pakistan since the shooting.

"I left Swat with my eyes closed and now I am back with my eyes open," she told AFP on her visit to her hometown, referring to how she was airlifted out in a coma after the attack in 2012.

Malala suffered bullet injuries and was admitted to the military hospital in Peshawar but was later flown to London for further treatment. The shooting drew widespread international condemnation.

Since then, Malala has become an internationally recognised symbol of resistance to the Taliban's efforts of denying women education and other rights.

She became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17 in recognition of her efforts for children's rights in 2014.

Last year, the Nobel laureate was married to Malik, the general manager high performance at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), during a small ceremony in Birmingham.