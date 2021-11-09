Malala Yousafzai gets married in Birmingham

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai Tuesday got married to Asser in Birmingham, the education activist revealed on Twitter Tuesday.
Malala said she "marked a precious day" in a small nikah ceremony to tie the knot with Asser.
The activist seeks everyone's prayers for her married life.
"Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," Malala wrote.
Malala also posted four photos from the nikkah ceremony in which she could be seen posing alongside her newlywed husband, Asser, as well as her parents, Ziauddin Yousafzai and Toor Pekai Yousafzai.
For her big day, Malala wore a melon-pink outfit adorned with gold embroidery. Her nikkah pictures were captured by her friend, Malin Fezehai, who is a photographer and visual journalist.
Ziauddin expressed joy and gratitude over his daughter's special day.
Congratulations pour in
PPP leader Aseefa Bhutto Zardari felicitated Malala and hoped that the newly-wedded couple find every joy together.
"May your journey be blessed at every turn. Sending you love & duas," she said.
Filmmaker Jemima Goldsmith congratulated the couple.
Analyst Shama Junejo congratulated the noble laureate and said: "What a beautiful news."
Lawyer and activist Imaan Zainab Mazari congratulated Malala and her family on her nikkah.
