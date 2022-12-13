 
Tuesday December 13, 2022
In reverse, Ben Affleck turned Jennifer Lopez into a Dunkin' Donut girl

By Web Desk
December 13, 2022
Ben Affleck shocks fans, ditches Dunkin' for Starbucks

Ben Affleck unexpectedly went to Starbucks instead of Dunkin Donuts for his usual coffee.

As per PageSix, The 50-year-old was spotted holding a Frappuccino, laced with whipped cream on top, amid a coffee run with his wife Jennifer Lopez in Santa Monica, Calif.

Previously, in a 2019 interview with Collider, The Batman star revealed his fondness for Dunkin.

“I have Dunkin’ Donuts every day. It’s very weird, I have it every day, and people are always like, ‘Where is that? Is that near here?’ So, I feel like I’m spreading the word.”

The Argo actor also went viral in 2020 after a photo of him trying to balance a tray of coffees from Dunkin’ Donuts became a meme.

After taking her to the outlet, Ben Affleck turned his wife into a Dunkin’ Donuts girl.

Fans gushed over the spectacle, where Lopez was seen carrying a Dunkin’.

“Ben Affleck with the two loves of his life: JLo and Dunkin,” one Twitter user wrote, while another commented, “Donuts in one hand, iced coffee in the other, and #JLo in the middle!