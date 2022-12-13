Pak vs Eng: Naseem Shah's return likely in Karachi Test

Pakistan´s Naseem Shah (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of England´s Ben Duckett (not pictured) during the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi on December 4. — AFP

MULTAN: Pakistan's young seamer Naseem Shah, who was ruled out of the second Test against England due to injury, will likely be available for the upcoming final Test in Karachi as he has resumed bowling practice.



The 19-year-old pacer missed the second Test in Multan due to a shoulder niggle, while Pakistan were already without the services of their bowling attack due to key pacers' unavailability.

However, Naseem participated in an hour-long bowling net under the supervision of bowling coaches Shaun Tait and Umar Rasheed and a physiotherapist. The team management said that Naseem's fitness is improving as he bowled in full speed.

The team management and chief selector will hold a consultation for a back-up bowler for the third Test, slated to start on December 17, Jang reported. The back-up player will be used if needed. The Test squad for the upcoming home series against New Zealand will be announced after these consultations.

Naseem's availability crucial



It may be noted that Naseem's availability is crucial for Pakistan as the side already lacks the stars of its bowling attack, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, who were also ruled out due to injury.

Shaheen suffered a knee injury last month in the T20 World Cup final, and is undergoing rehabilitation for it, whereas Rauf, who made his Test debut, was also dropped from the ongoing Test series due to a quad strain.

Shaheen had been suggested a two-week rehabilitation after his injury, while a decision on Rauf's inclusion in New Zealand Test will be made after checking his fitness.

England kill Pakistan's hopes to win series

On Monday, England won the second Test against Pakistan in Multan, killing the hosts' hope to win the three-match Test series.

The visitors took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, as Pakistan were all out for 328, while chasing 355 for victory in the second session on day four of the contest.

England will conclude their first test tour of Pakistan since 2005 with the third and final match in Karachi.

