Naseem, Agha set to make ODI debut in Netherlands

ISLAMABAD: Young pacer Naseem Shah and all-rounder Agha Salman are all set to make One-day International debut during the forthcoming three-match series against Holland starting on August 16.

Naseem and Agha have already made their Test debut.

“In all likelihood, Naseem will spearhead Pakistan attack in the ODI series against Holland. Agha Salman will also be making his debut in ODI cricket,” a source within the team told 'The News'.

“Though Agha is not part of the T20 squad that will feature in the T20 Asia Cup in UAE, Naseem again is expected to be in the limelight in the shortest version of the game where he will be making his debut,” the source added.

Captain Babar Azam in his Thursday media talk ahead of the team’s departure to Holland spoke highly of youngsters. “We have some quality young pace bowlers with all the ability and required experience to fill in for Hasan Ali. Naseem, (Shahnawaz) Dahani, (Muhammad) Waseem and (Muhammad) Haris are all set to make their mark,” Babar said.

Naseem’s role in the team has become all the more important as Shaheen Shah Afridi is struggling to get hundred percent fit. Shaheen will be accompanying the team to Holland but he is unlikely to play in the series as the management wants him to attain complete fitness ahead of the Asia Cup where India will be waiting for the Greenshirts on August 28 in Dubai.

“We definitely want Shaheen to get complete fit and ready for the Asia Cup and later for the World Cup to be held in Australia in October. Shaheen will be there with the team but will only play if he gets clearance by the specialist working on his fitness,” Babar said.

The captain said that every player is geared up to make the best of the opportunity. “As far as the series against Holland is concerned, I am sure that youngsters are ready to tackle the weather and opposition in the best possible way. However, our main focus is Asia Cup for which we have groomed some quality finishers like Kushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz and Iftikhar (Ahmed). They have given depth to the batting order for T20 cricket,” Babar said.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs - Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mehmood.

Pakistan squad for ACC T20 Asia Cup - Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

Player Support Personnel: Mansoor Rana (manager), Saqlain Mushtaq (head coach), Shahid Aslam (assistant to head coach), Mohammad Yousuf (batting coach), Shaun Tait (bowling coach), Drikus Simmon (trainer/strength & conditioning coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Ibrahim Badees (media and digital manager), Lt Col (retd) Asif Mahmood (team security manager), Talha Ejaz (team analyst), Malang Ali (team masseur) and Dr Najeebullah Soomro (team doctor). Col Muhammad Imran will replace Lt Col Asif Mahmood as team security manager for the ACC T20I Asia Cup.