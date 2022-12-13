Prince William's wife Kate Middleton confirming pregnancy with THIS image?

Kate Middleton, who has beaten Meghan Markle in the US popularity contest, stunned fans as she beamed in Carols concert first look ahead of tumultuous week for Royals.



The Princess of Wales, in a new image released ahead of glitzy Christmas service, has been seen for the first time since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's documentary.

Kate looks ethereal in a sequined lace red dress as she poses in front of a real Christmas tree and flashes a smile for the camera. It's the first promotional image released on Saturday amid speculations about her and William's baby number four.



According to some, Princess Kate has tried to give fans a rare look about her belly to confirm her pregnancy.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will honour William and Kate by joining them for the annual service on December 15, the same day as the second instalment of Harry and Meghan's documentary airs on Netflix.