Rajpal Yadav ‘accidentally’ hits a student in Uttar Pradesh

Rajpal Yadav lands himself in trouble for hitting a student in Uttar Pradesh

Rajpal Yadav is known for his legendary characters in comic films like Hungama, Hulchul and Chup Chup Ke, was shooting at an area near Uttar Pradesh and hit a student with his scooter. The student has accused the actor of hitting him while Rajpal filed a complaint about it himself.

The student is identified as Balaji who was residing in the area to prepare for a competitive exam, was aggrieved during the shooting. As per the student’s statement, Rajpal was riding on a scooter and apparently he was not driving appropriately. He also accused the actor of misbehaving and quarreling with him.

He further added that members at the film shoot also threatened to kill him. However, a complaint was filed by the team against the student for obstruction of a place they took permission for.