Selena Gomez gets her first Golden Globes nomination in acting

Selena Gomez received her first-ever Golden Globe nomination for acting in Only Murders in the Building.

The nominees for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards were announced by Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on December 12.

According to Enews, Selena Gomez picked her first-ever Golden Globe nomination in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy category for playing Mabel Mora in Only Murders in the Building.

Selena is joined by Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson, The Flight Attendant's Kaley Cuoco, Wednesday's Jenna Ortega, and Hacks' Jean Smart in the same category of 2023 Golden Globes.

The outlet reports that Selena's co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short are also up in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series–Musical or Comedy for their respective roles as Charles-Haden Savage and Oliver Putnam

The Hulu hit is also a contender for Best Television Series–Musical or Comedy. Only Murders in the Building received four nominations which makes it one of the most-nominated television series of the year.

The series follows closely behind Abbott Elementary (which tops the list with five nods) and tying with Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Pam & Tommy and The White Lotus.







