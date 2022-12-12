Kourtney Kardashian hubby Travis Barker accused of ‘glamorising violence’

Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker is being called out by fans who accused the drummer of “glamorising violence” with his “tasteless” outfit.
The Blink-182 drummer dropped a series of photos of his recent trip to New York with his wife.
The 46-year-old rocks-tar was seen wearing a white shirt with a red splatter print, imitating a gunshot wound.
He paired the t-short with a black leather jacket and matching pants while The Kardashians star flaunted her figure in a grazing black dress.
Reacting to the photo, one fan wrote: “Gunshot shirt is kinda tasteless” while another commented: “Agree. Don't glamorize violence," and a third commented: "So insensitive."
Meanwhile, Travis was also slammed after he shared a photo of him showing blood dripping from his mouth.
"Vampire Weekend" he captioned the post.
Reacting to the post, one fan commented: “This is not a good look with everything going on right now….” While another wrote: "No just no.”
