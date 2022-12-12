Gerard Pique resurfaced video hints he cheated on Shakira

File Footage

A video showing Gerard Pique new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, roaming around at his house while he was still with Shakira went viral on the internet.

The reel featuring the sports star giving an interview to e-sports caster Ibai Llanos dates back to August, 15, 2021, when Pique was together with the Waka Waka hitmaker, as per Marca Magazine.

Marti can be seen in the background of the video helping Pique fix the camera and later answering the door when someone knocks seemingly confirms rumours of the footballer’s infidelity.

According to reports, at the time when the interview was conducted, Shakira was travelling with her kids, Sasha and Milan.

Pique and Shakira shocked their fans when they announced their separation in June this year. Following this, reports emerged that the former Barcelona star has cheated on the singer.

Just two months after their split, Pique publically appeared with Marti, a 23-year-old PR student, fueling the infidelity speculations.



