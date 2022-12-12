Meghan Markle compares greeting Queen to a ‘Medieval Times tournament dinner’

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just compared dinners with Queen Elizabeth to a ‘Medieval Times dinner’.



This allegation has been issued by royal author and biographer Maureen Callahan, in her writeup for the Daily Mail.

She started by writing, “There's one moment here where we see that Harry maybe — just maybe — realizes what a sadistic person he's married to. As he sits on a sofa to Meghan's right, he watches as his loving wife recounts her first meeting with the Queen, and in so doing insults Britons, Americans, the monarchy, Harry and his family, and everything his grandmother, who served her country for seventy years in a role she neither asked for nor wanted, stood for.”



“'I mean, Americans will understand this,' Meghan says, because 'we have Medieval Times, dinner and a tournament. It was like that'.”

“Even those of us never invited to Balmoral to meet the queen can confidently say: No. It's nothing like that.”

“But Meghan needs to bring Harry down to her level in order to elevate herself. Hence the leaning into forced casualness, hosting William and Kate for dinner, their very first meeting, Meghan barefoot and in ripped jeans. Seriously: Do better.”