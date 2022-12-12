'He's not okay': Kit Harrington teases 'Jon Snow' spinoff series

Kit Harrington teased his character's return on the upcoming Jon Snow sequel at the Game of Thrones convention events in L.A.

As per Entertainment Weekly, the 35-year-old said, “So I think where we leave him at the end of the show, there’s always this feeling of like… I think we wanted some kind of little smile that things are OK. He’s not OK,” he added.



Harrington also said, “I think if you asked him, he would’ve felt he got off lightly,” adding, “At the end of the show, when we find him in that cell, he’s preparing to be beheaded, and he wants to be. He’s done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse.”



Jon Snow star continued, “He’s gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly, and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma, and that, that’s interesting.”



