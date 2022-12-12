Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to celebrate her first Christmas royal family in 30 years

Sarah Ferguson to celebrate Christmas with the Royal Family for the first time in 30 years, along with her disgraced ex-hubby Prince Andrew.

Andrew's ex-wife has not spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with the rest of the family at Sandringham since she split from the Duke of York in 1992.

Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip reportedly banned the Duchess of York from Christmas in 1992 over her alleged photo went viral.

A Sandringham source revealed Fergie is expected to celebrate Christmas there with their daughters Beatrice, 34, and 32-year-old Eugenie and their own husbands and two children.

Andrew was stripped of his official duties in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal. But the invite suggests the Duke and Duchess of York could appear in public together with King Charles III and other royals on the traditional Christmas morning family walk to St Mary Magdalene Church.

A media outlet, citing source, claimed: “Andrew is banned from public life but you can't ban him from family Christmas. Staff at Sandringham have been tasked with getting Wood Farm ready for the whole York family."