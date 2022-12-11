Anushka Sharma shares lovey-dovey moments with Virat Kohli on 5th wedding anniversary

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli’s marked their 5th anniversary with their daughter Vamika today.

On the occasion of the 5th anniversary, Anushka shared the unseen happy moments with heartwarming captions.

She wrote, "What better day than today to post these lovely pictures to celebrate us, my love,"

"Pic 1 - me knowing you’ve always got my back Pic 2- forever holding gratitude in our hearts ( both getting incredibly lucky) Pic 3 - You resting on hospital bed a day after my long and painful labour.

"Pic 4 - Us keeping fine taste in things Pic 5- some random fellow Pic 6- you making most of my photos un-post-able with ur unique expressions. Pic 7- CHEERS TO US, MY LOVE TODAY, TOMORROW & FOREVER."

Virat commented: "My love, you definitely have the best photos of me."



On the work front, Anushka will next be seen in Chakda Xpress. The film is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami. It is set to premiere on Netflix. as per reports of PinkVilla.