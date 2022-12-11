Shah Rukh Khan reveals a glimpse of ‘Besharam Rang’ from Pathaan

SRK drops a sizzling picture of himself from 'Besharam Rang'

Shah Rukh Khan’s next film Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is all set to be released in 2023. The romance king shared a glimpse of his song ‘besharam rang’ and safe to say, he looks ethereal.

Taking to his Instagram, King Khan shares a picture of himself, looking rough and tough dressed in a white shirt flaunting his well-toned body, hair tied up in a ponytail with shades. He captioned the picture as, ‘Of Boats…of Beauty….and Besharam Rang! Song releasing tomorrow at 11 AM-.’





Fans were extremely happy to see him in a rough getup. The comments section was full of excited comments and it seems like SRK fans can’t hold their excitement.

About SRK working in Pathaan, the director Siddharth said, "Shah Rukh Khan has for long been the king of cool on the big screen and he is back being his effortless best in Pathaan’s first song Besharam Rang. We had SRK [Shah Rukh] looking like a million bucks in the coastal cities of Spain for the song and he has worked his magic on camera.”

Talking about Shah Rukh and Deepika’s pairing, he said, “His chemistry with Deepika in the song is infectious. They are considered one of the all-time biggest on-screen jodis in the history of Hindi cinema, given their massive blockbusters, and this song presents them to their fans and audiences in a way that they have never seen before on screen. I am eagerly awaiting to see the reaction of people when the song drops tomorrow!”