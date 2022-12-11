Virat Kohli posts heartfelt message for wife Anushka on 5th wedding anniversary

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in a dreamy Lake Como wedding ceremony.



Virat extended love to her wife Anushka on their fifth wedding anniversary on Sunday.

Kohli took to Instagram to wish the wife their fifth wedding anniversary and shared a cute picture of both.

He wrote, "5 years on a journey for eternity. How blessed I am to find you, I love you with all my heart."

To this, Anushka took the comment section and funnily replied, "Thank god you didn’t go for ‘payback’ post."

Virat is seen sporting a formal look while Anushka has opted for an all-white outfit.

Anushka and Virat welcomed their first baby girl Vamika in January 2021.