Emma Corrin talks 'wild' scene in Netflix 'Lady Chatterley’s Lover': 'never been more scared'

Netflix period film Lady Chatterley’s Lover stars Emma Corrin in the titular role opposite Jack O’Connell who plays the quiet gamekeeper and her secret lover, Oliver Mellors.

An adaptation of DH Lawrence’s transgressive 1932 novel of the same name, the movie has several iterations made before the streaming giant made its own version.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Corrin detailed one of the most memorable and sensual scenes in the flick.

“I’ve never been more scared in my life,” Corrin said of their memorable scene. “Or… more cold.”

“It was wild,” the actor shared. “We wanted a sense of spontaneity, so we didn’t rehearse it; there were six rain machines going and… they just shouted action. I went first, then Jack ran out and we were running around like hooligans, completely starkers. I remember us looking into each other’s eyes, seeing the mutual terror and that look of ‘What are we doing?!’ that then said, let’s just go for it. It was like a primal liberation.”

The movie also stars Joely Richardson, who played Lady Chatterley in the BBC’s classic 1993 series, opposite Sean Bean, and she also enacted the aforementioned scene.

In the Netflix version, nearly 30 years later, she stepped into the shoes of Mrs Bolton, the wise woman hired to look after Lord Chatterley.

During conversation, the two reflected on how humour helps alleviate the tension during intimate scenes when the actors feel vulnerable. Richardson detailed her chemistry with Bean and how they were able to joke about silly things in the scene.

“Totally,” Corrin enthused. “I was lucky to have the same with Jack – we share a sense of humour, and were both on the same page about the sex scenes always needing to have purpose – the result is that the changing intimacy of those scenes charts Connie and Mellors’ emotional evolution together.”

Richardson explained that it’s “dance and movement in those scenes, so they need choreographing.” She added she was “completely freaked out” before her first ever intimate scene adding that “they’re so raw.”

“It’s true – it’s so vulnerable,” Corrin agreed. Both were of the opinion that stepping into character is like putting on a “cloak of protection”, because it’s not “you, yourself” in the scene.