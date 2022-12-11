Emma Thompson doesn't rewatch 'Love Actually', doubts she was 'very well paid' for it

Emma Thompson may not be the biggest fan of a widely loved Christmas movie.

Nearly 20 years after starring in the beloved holiday classic, the Academy Award winner, 63, admitted this week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she doesn't watch Love Actually every year.

"No, it was 20 years ago," Thompson told Fallon, 48, of the 2003 ensemble comedy, via People.

When asked if it's fun to look back and reminisce on making the movie, she said "not really," She went on to say, "No, you just say, 'I don't know if I was very well paid for that. That was that terrible trailer with the loo that really stank' ... it's just the things you remember."

In the movie, Thompson portrays the character Karen, who is a stay-at-home mother. She discovers her husband Harry (Alan Rickman) is cheating on her.

Thompson also shared that she has received countless Joni Mitchell CDs from fans over the years, in reference to her character's most devastating scene in the movie. "I have a separate house for those," she joked.

The star-studded holiday ensemble also featured Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Laura Linney, Martin Freeman, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Andrew Lincoln, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Rodrigo Santoro, Bill Nighy and Billy Bob Thornton.



Thompson and her costars previously reflected on the movie with Diane Sawyer for the ABC News special The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later, which aired last month ahead of the movie's 20th anniversary, via People.