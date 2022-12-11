Todd Phillips shares glimpse of Joaquin Phoenix’s look from ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

'Joker's' next sequel will also star Lady Gaga as 'Harley Quinn'

Filmmaker Todd Phillips releases Joaquin Phoenix's first glimpse from the forthcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux.

Sharing the look on his Instagram account, Todd wrote: “Day 1. Our boy.”

The picture showed Joaquin lying down shirtless and getting his beard shaved by a barber at the Arkham Asylum.

Through the post, the Hangover director, who also got nominated three times at the Oscars after co-writing and directing Joker, announced that the new installment of the film has entered the production phase.



The picture that came out did not really reveal many details about the film.

Joker 2 will have Lady Gaga’s appearance as Harley Quinn, but so far her look has not been revealed. Moreover, The House of Gucci star will also be starring in the film. His entry got confirmed after the confirmation that Phillip’s next Joker will be a musical sequel.

As per IndieWire, the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux is slated to release on October 4, 2024.