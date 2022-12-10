Dua Lipa stuns in glam floor-length dress

Dua Lipa opted for an eye-catching Friday look featuring a busty black gown at iHeartRadio Z100's Jingle Ballin New York on Friday.

The latest night of the extravaganza was held at Madison Square Garden, with a red carpet that played host to a cavalcade of boldface names including Dua, 27.

Dua completed the look with a sexy floor-length black gown that spilled into a small train while opting for glamorous makeup.

Her peekaboo ensemble allowed her to hint not only at her cleavage but also her impressively taut midriff as she joined the celebrity parade with Demi Lovato Zoey Deutch at the Jingle Ball.

Photo credits: DailyMail

In a stunning turn of events, Nick Carter arrived on the red carpet amid a shocking new scandal and was supported by his Backstreet Boys bandmates AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson.