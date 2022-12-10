Palace aides who leaked Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s secrets to be outed

File Footage

Sources warn the people responsible for allegedly spilling Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s secrets will be outed by the Royal Family.



This claim has been brought to light by foreign correspondent Catherine Philp, in an interview with Express UK.

Philip started by saying, “It is no secret that certain courtiers briefed against Meghan and Harry and it is no secret who they were representing.”



“Everyone in the press knew. So I fully expect all that to be in their Netflix documentary.”

Especially in light of how Prince Harry already made references to the leaking and planting of stories by Palace aides, insiders and members.

For those unversed, he made his admission in the newly released Harry & Meghan docuseries and he said, “There's a hierarchy of the [Royal] Family, you know there’s leaking but there’s also planting of stories.”

It also follows a similar revelation by Meghan Markle where she explained, “I realised, ‘They’re never going to protect you’.”