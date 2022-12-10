Drew Barrymore describes bad dating experience as ‘awesome’: Find out why

Drew Barrymore has recently reflected on bad dating experience, which the actress described as “awesome” as she’s now been dating after being single for six years.



During her last The Drew Barrymore Show, the Never Been Kissed actress shared that she began dating again after her split with ex-husband Will Kopelman in 2016.

“I kind of shuttered down for a while,” said the 47-year-old actress in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Drew continued, “I take breaks and then I’m like, ‘You know what? I’m ready to try this again.’ I’m just sort of open to the idea again, because I hibernate like a bear in my dating life. I will turn off the app. I will not have it in my world.”

“You have on and off seasons. I feel like I’m having an on season,” she remarked.

Elaborating on bad dating experience, the Charlie’s Angels actress replied, “They’re funny. Don’t let them get you down,” stated the Blended actress.

“Don’t take it as a sign that dating is hard or not functional. That is one person. They don’t reflect other people,” noted Drew.

The actress pointed out that because of all these bad dates, she now knows that a person’s behaviour is a deal breaker for her in a relationship.

“As I’m getting older, behaviour is sort of everything to me. It’s like my north star,” explained Drew

Drew also suggested, “Even with dating I’m like, ‘How do they behave?’ When somebody’s like, ‘He’s so hot.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, but does he behave well? ‘Cause that will make him 10 times hotter or not.’”