Catherine Zeta-Jones discloses one celebrity she asked for an autograph: Find out

Catherine Zeta-Jones has recently shared the name of the one celebrity she asked for an autograph in a latest interview.
On Friday, the Mask of Zorro star took to Instagram and posted a new cover shoot for Parade Magazine.
In the caption, the Ocean’s 12 actress wrote, “'Did you catch me on @Parademag? I'm telling some unknown secrets of life on set, me as a mom and that one person who’s autograph, I just had to have … who could it be?”
While speaking with Parade, the No Reservations star opened up that the last time she worked hard for an autograph from the celebrity was when she met Adele.
“After I gave Adele her Oscar, I asked her to sign a piece of paper,” recalled the 53-year-old.
The Oscar winner further said, “I didn’t say it was for me! I also have a photograph of us backstage, so I made a little shadowbox of the items.”
Moreover, Catherine, who plays the role as Morticia Addams in Wednesday, spoke about her hit Netflix series.
Reflecting on her character, the actress mentioned, “It always helps bringing the “real” into your work, but I also found it rather touching. We learn that Morticia was this popular cheerleader at school who’s really different from Wednesday.”
“And when you have a daughter, you wish you could just put an old head on young shoulders. My daughter would say, “Mom, I’m not you!” But you’re half of me, right? So, that’s life. And it’s interesting to play,” she added.
Prince William, Kate Middleton reportedly plan on welcoming baby no. 4 with ‘open arms’
Kate Middleton is reportedly expecting fourth baby with Prince William
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused royal family of having a 'huge level of unconscious bias'
Jennifer Lopez doesn’t 'cope well' if Ben Affleck is 'away from her for any length of time whatsoever,' source
Emma Thompson hints at pay gap on Jimmy Fallon Show
Ben Affleck did not like Jennifer Lopez getting into private details about their relationship in recent interview